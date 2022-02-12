News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Framlingham to host Suffolk Day 2022

Matt Powell

Published: 8:00 AM February 12, 2022
Framlingham's Castle Meadow will host Suffolk Day celebrations this year - Credit: Gregg Brown

Framlingham will be the host of this year's Suffolk Day, the annual countywide celebration on the longest day of the year.

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy asked the historic market town to host the event that puts a spotlight on all things Suffolk on June 21.

The town council are planning to hold the event on Castle Meadow.

It will be an early start as Mark’s Breakfast Show runs from 6am to 10am, when he will be interviewing people in Framlingham to showcase the wonderful town.

There will be a welcoming proclamation for the High Sheriff and other local dignitaries, as well as various interesting activities taking place to make this a special day for the town.

A few weeks prior, the council will be hosting a celebration for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on the Pageant Field on Sunday, June 5 from midday to 5pm. 

