33-year-old man denies child sex offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has appeared in court accused of a string of child sex offences.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (December 2) was Dean Thomas, 33, of Fairfield Road, Framlingham.

He has pleaded not guilty to 12 offences of raping a child under 13, two offences of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two offences of attempted rape, two offences of attempting to assault a child under 13, two offences of sexually assaulting a child under 13 and two offences of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The offences date back to 2015.

The trial, which is expected to end next week, continues.