Vegan stall: 'Our sausage rolls are better than Greggs' offering'

Sam Worrall and Emma Wonnacott are bringing their vegan food to Framlingham Market Picture: Bohemian Wrapspuddy Archant

Framlingham Market is set to welcome a new vegan fresh food stall from next month, which will be selling 'sausage' rolls the chefs boast are better than those found in Greggs.

Sam Worrall and Emma Wonnacott have had their application for a Saturday market spot for their quirkily named Bohemian Wrapspuddy stall approved by Framlingham Town Council.

The pair, who have both been vegan for more than 20 years, will be using locally-sourced, affordable food that offers a great alternative to meat.

They said: "Our food is as ethical as we can make it. We want to sell good quality, healthy and tasty vegan food that is ethical but also doesn't price people on more limited budgets out."

On the menu at Bohemian Wrapspuddy will include jacket potatoes, from which the stall takes its name, wraps and the sausage rolls Sam and Emma say are better than those offered in bakery chain Greggs.

