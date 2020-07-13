E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nine new homes set to be built north of town

PUBLISHED: 19:17 13 July 2020

The nine homes are set to be built in New Road, Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The nine homes are set to be built in New Road, Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A developer has launched a bid to build nine homes on land north of Framlingham.

Michael Howard Homes has submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council seeking permission for their proposed housing development north of New Road.

The plans include demolishing several agricultural buildings, with others being retained for use in the development.

The site in New Road is surrounded by fields on the road to the hamlet of Brabling Green, nearly a mile from Framlingham town centre.

East Suffolk’s Local Plan states at least one third of homes in developments of 10 or more need to be classed as affordable.

However, the size of the planned development means this policy does not apply, with the number of homes one below the threshold.

An environmental survey has already been carried out at the site, with the study finding the area is at an “elevated risk” of flooding.

