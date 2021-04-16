Power cut affecting hundreds of homes in Framlingham
Published: 1:44 PM April 16, 2021
A power cut is affecting nearly 500 customers in the Framlingham area.
According to the UK Power Networks website five postcode areas are affected.
The area-wide power cut has been caused by an underground electricity cable faulting on the high voltage network.
UK Power Networks estimates power will be back on by 3pm or sooner for some customers.
People can track the power cut by visiting the UK Power Networks website.
