Colourful rock project gets 'children off Xbox' and brings town together

Lily Theodorou, age fivet. Picture: VICTORIA THEODOROU VICTORIA THEODOROU

Parents have praised a community art project in Framlingham for getting their children out in the countryside, away from their screens and expressing their creativity.

Bella Nekrews, age 10. Picture: KELLY NEKREWS Bella Nekrews, age 10. Picture: KELLY NEKREWS

Hundreds of families have been getting involved in the Framlingham Rocks project, which sees people decorating their own and hiding them around the town for others to find.

Kelly Nekrews decided to launch the project in Framlingham after her 10-year-old daughter Bella found a painted rock while they were walking in Norfolk.

Kelly, who is a sales manager in Framlingham, found the painted rocks site on Facebook and then decided to paint a few of her own stones.

Ethan Theodorou, age three. Picture: VICTORIA THEODOROU Ethan Theodorou, age three. Picture: VICTORIA THEODOROU

"I loved the fact that it meant we had family time, away from screens," said Kelly.

"Firstly being creative but then also going out walking and hiding what we had made! This has been a lovely activity for my daughter Bella and I to share."

Kelly wanted to include her friends and family in what they were doing so created the Facebook group and in over a week has had over 500 people joining them.

Grace Theodorou, age eight. Picture: VICTORIA THEODOROU Grace Theodorou, age eight. Picture: VICTORIA THEODOROU

"It's created a fantastic community spirit and is so much fun," said Kelly.

On Facebook there has been a hugely positive reaction, with many people sharing pictures and their designs.

Lynn Watling said her children are loving finding and designing their own rocks.

Pearl, who is 20 months old and one of the rocks she found. Picture: NATALIE SCHUG Pearl, who is 20 months old and one of the rocks she found. Picture: NATALIE SCHUG

She said: "At the weekend it was lovely to see so many family's wrapped up warm and walking around, which normally you wouldn't see.

"It's great to get the families out meeting others, getting fresh air and exercising all in one. It's a win win all the way!"

Allie Green added: "It's a lovely way to spread a little bit of happiness from designer to finder in such a simple way. It's also a great way to develop a lovely community spirit. As a nursery in Framlingham we feel proud to be part of this - and part of a wonderful community town."

Tobi Elliott, age nine. Picture: JEMMA ELLIOTT Tobi Elliott, age nine. Picture: JEMMA ELLIOTT

Meanwhile, some parents said it was a great way to get their children out and about - while also taking them away from their screens.

Lisa Jay said: "It encourages my son to come on a dog walk instead of him not wanting to go anywhere. It also keeps him off the Xbox as well."

Angie Dunnage added: "My son now asks to go looking for rocks and gets lots of fun out of decorating and hiding his own ones.

Midge Cracknell says she has always loved painting rocks so now has the "perfect excuse". Picture: MIDGE CRACKNELL Midge Cracknell says she has always loved painting rocks so now has the "perfect excuse". Picture: MIDGE CRACKNELL

"The walk home from school has become much less mundane, and he'll happily go the long way round now. Anything that encourages my son to get out and about is a winner for me!"

You can join the Facebook group here to share your designs and get involved.

Karen Haynes has been painting rocks and taking them around Framlingham. Picture: KAREN HAYNES Karen Haynes has been painting rocks and taking them around Framlingham. Picture: KAREN HAYNES

Callum Dunnage with a rock he found. Picture: ANGIE DUNNAGE Callum Dunnage with a rock he found. Picture: ANGIE DUNNAGE

A rock painted with the Tottenham Hotspurs logo. Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN A rock painted with the Tottenham Hotspurs logo. Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN

Finley Noy. Picture: SHANNON NOY Finley Noy. Picture: SHANNON NOY

A rock was painted for a friend who's rescue dog had passed away. Picture: MIDGE CRACKNELL A rock was painted for a friend who's rescue dog had passed away. Picture: MIDGE CRACKNELL

Emma Cook has been getting involved in the project. Picture: EMMA COOK Emma Cook has been getting involved in the project. Picture: EMMA COOK