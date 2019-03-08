Thunderstorms

The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival WILL be back this year

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 25 April 2019

The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival will take place in 2019 despite being previously cancelled Picture: Tony Pick

The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival will take place in 2019 despite being previously cancelled Picture: Tony Pick

© 2017 Tony Pick

The popular foodie event was due to have a hiatus in 2019 but is returning this October thanks to public demand.

Sausage lovers rejoice – The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival is returning this autumn!

Victims of their own success (the festival attracts thousands of visitors each year), organisers decided in 2018 to put a halt on the festival this year.

But public demand has seen the event rise like a phoenix, and it will once again take place on October 13.

“We had rather a lot of feedback about taking a break for a year,” says outgoing chairman Jenny Stockman.

“But Sausage Festival is definitely on!”

A new team is in place for the festival this year, with the event planning to partner with restaurants around the county in the weeks beforehand, to feature competing sausages on their menus.

VIP tickets will be available, and a VIP lounge area will be hosted at The Lemon Tree in Framlingham.

Unlike previous years, The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival won't have an evening ceremony for 2019. This is being replaced by an announcement at 5.30pm on Market Hill.

We'll have further details about the festival in the weeks to come –watch this space!

