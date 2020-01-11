Can you help Polly find a new family?

Polly is currently being cared for at the Framiligham and Saxmundham branch of Cats Protection - but she's too shy to come and say hello to potential adopters Picture: CATS PROTECTION Archant

One very shy cat is looking for a new home - could you be the one to adopt Polly?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Polly is looking for a new home - could you be the one to welcome her into your family? Picture: CATS PROTECTION Polly is looking for a new home - could you be the one to welcome her into your family? Picture: CATS PROTECTION

The Framilingham and Saxmundham branch of Cats Protection is hoping to find a new home for six-year-old white and ginger Polly, who has been cared for by the charity for a number of months.

She has had no luck being adopted when the centre has had visitors though - because she is too timid and runs away when she meets new people.

The team at the centre are hoping someone with the time, patience and space to give Polly the home she needs in 2020.

A spokesman for Cats Protection said: "Lovely Polly is a little shy and unfortunately is very wary with people she doesn't know.

"This means that she does not show her true self when prospective adopters come to visit.

"She needs a home with people who can see past this, and see the true Polly.

"She is a very sweet and affectionate girl of about six years old who is lively and happy.

"She loves a cuddle and a game, and also enjoys exploring the garden."

Because Polly used to live in a quiet rural location, she has no road sense and needs to live somewhere with a garden, well away from busy roads.

The team say she would to best in a home without very young children or dogs.

- Think you can help Polly? Visit framandsax.cats.org.uk or call 01728 723499 for more information.