Cheque for students who spent Christmas holidays decorating common room

Simon Rolfe, head of commercial at Persimmon Homes, presenting a cheque for £500 to sixth form students at Thomas Mills Picture: RICHARD HANLEY RICHARD HANLEY

A group of sixth form students who spent part of their Christmas holidays painting and decorating their common room have been presented with a cheque from a national housing company.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The students, from Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, received the £500 donation from house builders Persimmon Homes earlier this month.

Director of Music at Thomas Mills, Richard Hanley, said the pupils were “extremely grateful” for the company’s donation, which has been put towards the refurbishment of their common room.

Simon Rolfe, head of commercial at Persimmon Homes, presented the cheque to the sixth form pupils on Friday, March 8.

Andy Cann, head of sixth form, commended the students for their motivation and community spirit.