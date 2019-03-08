Heavy Showers

Cheque for students who spent Christmas holidays decorating common room

PUBLISHED: 15:29 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 14 March 2019

Simon Rolfe, head of commercial at Persimmon Homes, presenting a cheque for £500 to sixth form students at Thomas Mills Picture: RICHARD HANLEY

Simon Rolfe, head of commercial at Persimmon Homes, presenting a cheque for £500 to sixth form students at Thomas Mills Picture: RICHARD HANLEY

RICHARD HANLEY

A group of sixth form students who spent part of their Christmas holidays painting and decorating their common room have been presented with a cheque from a national housing company.

The students, from Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, received the £500 donation from house builders Persimmon Homes earlier this month.

Director of Music at Thomas Mills, Richard Hanley, said the pupils were “extremely grateful” for the company’s donation, which has been put towards the refurbishment of their common room.

Simon Rolfe, head of commercial at Persimmon Homes, presented the cheque to the sixth form pupils on Friday, March 8.

Andy Cann, head of sixth form, commended the students for their motivation and community spirit.

