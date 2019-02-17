Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 February 2019

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has marked his 28th birthday with a visit to Narnia.

View this post on Instagram

Never too old for Narnia

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The Castle on the Hill singer turned 28 on February 17 and posted a picture on Instagram which showed him reading one of the books in author CS Lewis’s The Chronicles Of Narnia series.

“Never too old for Narnia,” added the star.

The picture appears to show the Framlingham star reading The Horse And His Boy, the fifth book out of the seven book series and the only one to be set entirely in the fictional world of Narnia.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran announces Ipswich support act

Ed’s fans were thrilled at the image and wished the singer , who is due to play in Ipswich later this year, happy returns for the day.

“Happy birthday and that’s the best Narnia book by far,” said one person on Instagram.

“That’s my new favourite picture,” posted another.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran gigs so far

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Disbelief as cruel thief steals from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital. Picture: PA

Watch: Shopkeeper ‘swats gun away’ in shocking CCTV of attempted robbery

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years for the attempted robbery of a Clacton convenience store Picture: JONATHAN DUNKIN

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists