Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has marked his 28th birthday with a visit to Narnia.

The Castle on the Hill singer turned 28 on February 17 and posted a picture on Instagram which showed him reading one of the books in author CS Lewis’s The Chronicles Of Narnia series.

“Never too old for Narnia,” added the star.

The picture appears to show the Framlingham star reading The Horse And His Boy, the fifth book out of the seven book series and the only one to be set entirely in the fictional world of Narnia.

Ed’s fans were thrilled at the image and wished the singer , who is due to play in Ipswich later this year, happy returns for the day.

“Happy birthday and that’s the best Narnia book by far,” said one person on Instagram.

“That’s my new favourite picture,” posted another.

