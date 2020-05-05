Super tot Louis walks marathon in one week to raise money for NHS

Framlingham toddler Louis, 2, has walked the length of a marathon to raise money for the NHS Picture: SAM RANSOME SAM RANSOME

A two-year-old boy and his dad have completed a marathon walk in a week to raise money for NHS heroes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam and Louis were inspired to raise money after the London Marathon was postponed because of coronavirus Picture: SAM RANSOME Sam and Louis were inspired to raise money after the London Marathon was postponed because of coronavirus Picture: SAM RANSOME

Louis Ransome and dad Sam, from Framlingham, have been keeping busy during lockdown with daily walks around the town and its castle – but had been looking for a way to make something positive of the ongoing situation.

Deciding to raise money for the NHS, Mr Ransome was inspired to take on the challenge with Louis on April 26, the day the London Marathon should have been staged.

Completing the marathon in stages, the father and son pair managed to finish their challenge in just seven days – and have now walked a total of 86 miles since lockdown was announced on March 23.

Mr Ransome, who runs Ransome Mobility Solutions in Ipswich, said: “Knowing that Louis is an active little fella, whenever I can I have been taking him for morning walks to burn off some of that energy and for a change of scenery from the four walls of the house.

Framlingham toddler Louis favourite part of the walk is seeing the castle, made internationally famous by Ed Sheeran Picture: SAM RANSOME Framlingham toddler Louis favourite part of the walk is seeing the castle, made internationally famous by Ed Sheeran Picture: SAM RANSOME

“Although we have been keeping busy with activities at home, playing with his toys and trying to keep him occupied with his normal day-to-day routine of nursery activities it is always nice to try and get out.

“He has done really well, bless him. Living in Framlingham we are so lucky to have some wonderful footpaths to walk on and of course the famous castle that our very own Ed Sheeran sung about – somewhere Louis and us would regularly visit before Covid-19.

“There were plenty of snack bribes along the way to keep him going and we would keep his attention by giving him little games to play along the way, but his little legs do get tired.”

His walks have paid off however, with his grandparents buying him a medal to celebrate his achievements, while an online fundraising page for the pair has so far raised more than £2,000.

Louis has so far raised more than £2,000 for the NHS Picture: SAM RANSOME Louis has so far raised more than £2,000 for the NHS Picture: SAM RANSOME

Mr Ransome added: “I have never fundraised before but knew I wanted to do something for the NHS – ee launched a Just Giving page for friends and family, and I originally only expected us to raise around £100, but to be over £2,000 now is amazing.

“I hope that when he is older he will be able to look back on this and be very proud of himself.”

Those who wish to donate to the family’s fundraiser can do so here.