Community leaders oppose plans for 50 custom homes

Leaper Land Promotion is seeking planning permission for up to 50 new homes in Framlingham - but the town council is opposing the plans Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Community leaders have outlined their opposition to proposals for up to 50 self-build and custom homes in Framlingham.

In September, Leaper Land Promotion Ltd submitted an application to East Suffolk Council seeking approval for a development in agricultural land off Victoria Mill Road.

Leaper submitted proposals for self-build homes as the developer said they would provide an “immediate feeling of ownership” when compared to conventional new builds.

The proposed site for the homes is allocated for housing in the Framlingham Neighbourhood Plan, lying east of a recently-completed Hopkins Homes development.

Under the plans, Victoria Mill Road would be upgraded to lower the safety risk for both pedestrians and motorists.

Leaper also confirmed a play area, ball court and half a hectare of public space would also be part of the development.

But the plans for up to 50 homes has sparked concern from residents, with the local plan suggesting the site would only be suitable for around 30.

Framlingham Town Council has discussed the proposal and highlighted a range of concerns towards the scheme.

A spokesman for the council said: “The development site is at the edge of the physical limit boundary, and as adjacent to open countryside a hard edge of high-density development is inappropriate - lower density is appropriate in such location.

“The indications of the demand for self-build in Framlingham suggest a likely take-up of no more than 25 dwellings.

“The application is likely to lead to overspill parking on Victoria Mill Road, which is too narrow for any on-street parking.

“There must be conditions to ensure that existing footpaths and rights of way are protected. Existing pathways adjacent to the site are used by schoolchildren daily.”The developer, which specialises in custom-built homes, said it had undertaken consultation with the Framlingham community and pre-application responses raised no objections to a large development on the site.

Ben Marten, founding director of Leaper, said: “The site is allocated for housing in the local plan and we have been in contact with East Suffolk Council. We’re really excited about it. “There is a very strong demand for self-build plots.

“We understood that restrictions are based on the quality of the access and we have sought to address that.”

