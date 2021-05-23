News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Rebuild starts after football club's ticket booth burns down in arson

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM May 23, 2021   
Framlingham Town FC's ticket booth is being rebuilt after a fire last December

Framlingham Town FC's ticket booth is being rebuilt after a fire last December - Credit: Archant

Construction work has begun to rebuild a Framlingham sports ground's ticket booth after the previous structure was torched by arsonists.

A booth at Framlingham Town FC's Badingham Road ground was burned down on December 16 last year.

The incident happened as youngsters were training on a nearby field and police said the incident was being treated as arson.

The new ticket booth is set to be ready for next season

The new ticket booth is set to be ready for next season - Credit: Archant

Dean Warner, Framlingham Town's chairman, said the blaze was "very frustrating and very disappointing", particularly as the club's finances had been hit hard in the Covid pandemic.

An online fundraiser was subsequently launched and attracted more than £1,800 in donations.

The club applied to East Suffolk Council seeking permission for a rebuild of the structure in February and received the go-ahead for the scheme in April.

Dean Warner, Chairman of Framlingham Town FC amongst the remains of their ticket booth that was dest

Dean Warner, chairman of Framlingham Town, stands amongst the wreckage of the previous ticket booth - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new bricks-and-mortar ticket booth is planned to be larger and more fire-resistant than the previous structure.

It is set to be completed in time for the start of new season later this summer.

You may also want to watch:

Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Hayley Lee of the Bildeston Crown at their new pub The Three Kings in Fornham

Food and Drink

Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's James Wilson during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture da

Football

Town player-of-the-year Wilson 'the number one priority' as he joins...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook's Ipswich squad will face a tough six week pre-season schedule

Football

Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus