Rebuild starts after football club's ticket booth burns down in arson

Published: 8:00 AM May 23, 2021

Framlingham Town FC's ticket booth is being rebuilt after a fire last December - Credit: Archant

Construction work has begun to rebuild a Framlingham sports ground's ticket booth after the previous structure was torched by arsonists.

A booth at Framlingham Town FC's Badingham Road ground was burned down on December 16 last year.

The incident happened as youngsters were training on a nearby field and police said the incident was being treated as arson.

The new ticket booth is set to be ready for next season - Credit: Archant

Dean Warner, Framlingham Town's chairman, said the blaze was "very frustrating and very disappointing", particularly as the club's finances had been hit hard in the Covid pandemic.

An online fundraiser was subsequently launched and attracted more than £1,800 in donations.

The club applied to East Suffolk Council seeking permission for a rebuild of the structure in February and received the go-ahead for the scheme in April.

Dean Warner, chairman of Framlingham Town, stands amongst the wreckage of the previous ticket booth - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new bricks-and-mortar ticket booth is planned to be larger and more fire-resistant than the previous structure.

It is set to be completed in time for the start of new season later this summer.