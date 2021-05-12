Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies aged 39 after collapsing in the street

Published: 2:28 PM May 12, 2021

The family has been left in shock after Cheryl's death - Credit: Supplied by family

A Framlingham mother-of-four who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the street has been described as "the best parent anyone could ask for".

Cheryl Duffy-Scaife, who had no known heart condition, was walking in the town on April 20 when she collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Passers by performed CPR in a bid to resuscitate the 39-year-old, and she was airlifted to Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire for treatment.

Cheryl Duffy-Scaife would have celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Chris later this year - Credit: Supplied by family

Sadly, her condition worsened as she was found to have suffered brain damage and she died two days later.

Cheryl, who was set to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Chris this year, moved to Framlingham from Felixstowe two years ago and worked at the Ernest Doe merchant in the town.

As well as her husband, she leaves four children - daughters Charlie, 21, and Jo, 18, and sons Ewan, 16, and Christopher, aged eight.

Eldest Charlie said she was "really grateful" to the bystanders who tried to resuscitate her mother after her collapse.

She described her mum as "a big child at heart" and said the family is still in shock after her sudden, unexpected death.

Cheryl moved to Framlingham from Felixstowe two years ago - Credit: Supplied by family

Charlie said: "Me and my siblings have all lost an amazing mum and the best parent anyone could ask for.

"Mum was such a loving person - she always made people laugh.

"People that she worked with have said how great it was to work with her. She always worked harder than she needed to so she could provide for her family.

"She will leave a massive imprint on everyone's lives. She was like a second mum to everyone - even all of my friends. She always took them in.

The mother-of-four was walking in Framlingham when she collapsed - Credit: Supplied by family

"Mum would do anything for anyone. During the lockdowns, she was doing TikTok videos with us. She was a big child at heart.

"Everyone is so shocked at the moment. It was a really rare condition and they are still doing tests. It all happened so suddenly.

"We are dearly lost without this beautiful soul in our lives."

Cheryl's family has launched a campaign on JustGiving as they aim to raise funds for her funeral, with nearly £1,500 raised so far.