19 people take part in virtual marathon around Framlingham
- Credit: Phil Donlan
People in a Suffolk town participated in a virtual London Marathon, by walking or running 26.2 miles around the town.
Members of Group Fitness Training (GFT) Bootcamp in Framlingham walked and ran the length of the normal marathon, completing eight laps of a route around the town.
All 19 participants were given an authentic shirt number from the marathon, along with all receiving London Marathon medals.
Kelly Goody, 45, founder of GFT Bootcamp, said: "It was really good fun.
"A great day out and it was well supported by the local community.
"Everyone completed it and there weren't any injuries apart from the usual sort like chub rub, I do know people are still struggling with the stairs today though."
Most participants started at nine in the morning, and along the route, there were various pit stops at members' houses for people to get water or energy gels.
Kelly continued: "You look back now and you think a lot of members of GFT hated running when I told them as a warm-up, they had to run around the field.
"They use to hate it, so to go from not being able to or wanting to run around a rugby pitch, to all of a sudden running 26.2 miles, it was great to see the growth.
"We have always done something as a bootcamp, and a lot of people wanted to do the London Marathon, but with the logistics of trying to get children to London and a hotel the night before and thing, it is just so much to do, so to have the opportunity to do a virtual one was great.
"I just want to say a big thank you to all the people that took part and everybody that supported us."
Kelly has said that the next big venture for the group could well be a run to Paris, in order to "take people even further out their comfort zone".
The group all raised money for VICTA, a charity which helps blind children and young people.
They have smashed their target of £4,750, and raised £6,570.
To donate to the group, click here.