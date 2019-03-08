Framlingham woman paid £32,500 in benefits without declariing savings

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A dishonest 65-year-old Suffolk woman who was paid £32,500 in benefits without declaring £86,000 in savings has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Elizabeth Carroll, of The Elms, Framlingham, admitted making false statements to obtain pension credit and housing benefit. and failing to declare a change in circumstances that would affect her Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

She was given a 24 week prison sentence suspended for two years and a 26 week curfew. She was also ordered to pay £350 costs.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, at Ipswich Crown Court, said the overpayment amounted to £32,547.01 between 2014 and 2017.

He said Carroll had made a valid claim for benefits in 2014 but then received £86,000, which she failed to declare.

She was overpaid a total of £18,940 by the DWP and £13,607.01 by Suffolk Coastal District Council.

Mr Taylor said that when she was questioned by investigators Carroll accepted she had savings of £86,000 but said she had planned to use the money straight away.

Lynne Shirley for Carroll said her client's husband had died in 201 and Carroll had sold their home.

Carroll had so far repaid £14,500 of the money.