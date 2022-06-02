News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Yoga teacher Jo dedicates British Empire Medal to children after Covid

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
An east Suffolk yoga teacher who delivered Joe Wicks-style remote sessions to youngsters throughout Covid has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

Jo King, from Monewden, near Framlingham, was approached by primary school headteachers at the start of the pandemic as they looked to provide their pupils with a form of release.

Mrs King, who had to adapt and teach virtually on platforms such as Zoom, has become incredibly popular with her students, who have dubbed her "Yoga Jo".

Her efforts to get more children active have seen her recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Mrs King said: "I feel overwhelmed and surprised – I had no idea this was happening.

"It was a shock and I felt really pleased that yoga has been recognised in this way.

"To go back into the classroom was so thrilling, so joyous. There were a lot a of excited children and it just felt so lovely to be back.

"I really want to dedicate this to the children."

