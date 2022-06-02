Yoga teacher Jo dedicates British Empire Medal to children after Covid

Jo King, who lives in east Suffolk, has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An east Suffolk yoga teacher who delivered Joe Wicks-style remote sessions to youngsters throughout Covid has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

Jo King, from Monewden, near Framlingham, was approached by primary school headteachers at the start of the pandemic as they looked to provide their pupils with a form of release.

Mrs King, who had to adapt and teach virtually on platforms such as Zoom, has become incredibly popular with her students, who have dubbed her "Yoga Jo".

Mrs King has been teaching yoga to schools in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Her efforts to get more children active have seen her recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Mrs King said: "I feel overwhelmed and surprised – I had no idea this was happening.

"It was a shock and I felt really pleased that yoga has been recognised in this way.

"To go back into the classroom was so thrilling, so joyous. There were a lot a of excited children and it just felt so lovely to be back.

"I really want to dedicate this to the children."