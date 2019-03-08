Partly Cloudy

‘Take your litter home, it’s not that difficult!’ Rubbish pickers’ hard-hitting to message to litter louts

PUBLISHED: 12:24 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 20 March 2019

Villagers in Framsden held a litter pick. Picture: COURTESY OF MARY GRAHAM

Villagers in Framsden held a litter pick. Picture: COURTESY OF MARY GRAHAM

MARY GRAHAM

Drivers who carelessly tossed cans and bottles out of car windows have been given a stark warning by litter pickers forced to clean up their mess.

Villagers in Framsden held a litter pick. Picture: COURTESY OF MARY GRAHAMVillagers in Framsden held a litter pick. Picture: COURTESY OF MARY GRAHAM

Organisers of an annual litter pick in Framsden, north of Ipswich, hit out at the litter louts after collecting 18 black bin bags of rubbish in their village - which even included dirty nappies.

Most items, said the hardy volunteers who braved high winds to embark on the clean up, had been tossed out of cars onto the B1077 and the A1120.

As well as the usual cans, single-use plastic bottles and dirty nappies, the group of 45 villagers - which included 10 young people - also picked up various car parts and most unusually, a vintage tobacco.

The group organised the event on Sunday, March 17 so the area looked spick and span in advance of Suffolk Day on June 21 - and residents are encouraging other communities to do the same.

Resident Mary Graham said: “The annual Framsden litter-pick is a great village social event and we had more people than ever this year, which is fantastic.

“However, to walk along the roads and lanes surrounding our beautiful village and witness children picking up other people’s bags of dirty nappies, empty cat food sachets and plastic bottles is pretty disgusting.

“With Suffolk Day fast approaching and the start of spring on Thursday, how about other communities and villages follow suit and undertake their own litter-pick? Or check-out https://rubbishwalks.co.uk/ who organise fantastic litter-picks off their own backs.

“Most importantly, please take your litter home. It’s not that difficult!”

The countdown to this year’s Suffolk Day has already started, with less than 100 days to go until one of the biggest events on the county calendar.

Everything from guided walks and treasure hunts to live broadcasts and competitions are set to take place across the county.

The day is backed by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk, Suffolk Food Hall and Suffolk County Council – and anyone can take part.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said: “We’re lucky to live in a fantastic part of the world, which has so much going for it.

“Suffolk Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate that.”

