Councillor resigns over Facebook posts controversy
PUBLISHED: 18:21 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 15 June 2020
A Conservative councillor from Bury St Edmunds under investigation for allegedly sharing racist content on social media has resigned.
Frank Warby, 79, resigned from his position as councillor for Moreton Hall in the town and from his party as a result of his Facebook activity, which came to light on Friday, June 12.
Mr Warby had shared posts on his Facebook page asking questions as to why no riots took place in the UK following the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in London in 2013. He also shared posts regarding the removal of statues with links to slavery and Britain’s colonial past.
Lynn Rigby – Lee Rigby’s mother – has issued a statement on social media urging people not to use his murder as a way to critique Black Lives Matter protests, but Mr Warby said he was not aware of the statement.
An official investigation into his Facebook activity by West Suffolk Council began on Friday, but the current status of the investigation is not known at this time.
Mr Warby is the second former councillor to come under fire for his social media activity in recent weeks, with former Ipswich Conservative councillor Robin Vickery also resigning for sharing similar posts.
Mr Warby has been contacted for comment.
