WATCH: Jockey Frankie Dettori thanks ‘valiant’ NHS in Newmarket Racecourse video

Frankie Dettori with racehorse Enable. The jockey and the thorougbred appear in the Newmarket Racecourse video. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire/PA Images

Champion jockey Frankie Dettori has filmed a moving tribute to the NHS - with thoroughbred racehorses Enable Stradivarius also sporting brand new sheets with hearts to support the health service.

A special message from @FrankieDettori and John Gosden to say thank you to @CUH_NHS, @WestSuffolkNHS and the entire #NHS.



Enable and Stradivarius also showing their support with their new sheets pic.twitter.com/oJdbVXjtuG — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) April 13, 2020

The 49-year-old rider filmed the tribute for the Jockey Club at Newmarket Racecourse, in which he says: “Thank you to the NHS for all you are doing.”

Pictured with racehorses Enable and Stradivarius proudly showing off their new rainbow sheets, Dettori particularly thanks West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Addenbrooke’s Hospital in nearby Cambridge.

He urges staff to “keep up the good work and take care”, thanking them for their “valiant and hard work in the face of a sinister disease”.

Dettori also said that Enbale is “proud of her new sheet”.

The champion jockey has ridden more than 500 Group race winners, and famously rode seven winners in the same day at Ascot, in 1996, on British Champions’ Day.