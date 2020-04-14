E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Jockey Frankie Dettori thanks ‘valiant’ NHS in Newmarket Racecourse video

PUBLISHED: 11:23 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 14 April 2020

Frankie Dettori with racehorse Enable. The jockey and the thorougbred appear in the Newmarket Racecourse video. Picture: PA SPORT

Frankie Dettori with racehorse Enable. The jockey and the thorougbred appear in the Newmarket Racecourse video. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

Champion jockey Frankie Dettori has filmed a moving tribute to the NHS - with thoroughbred racehorses Enable Stradivarius also sporting brand new sheets with hearts to support the health service.

The 49-year-old rider filmed the tribute for the Jockey Club at Newmarket Racecourse, in which he says: “Thank you to the NHS for all you are doing.”

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

Pictured with racehorses Enable and Stradivarius proudly showing off their new rainbow sheets, Dettori particularly thanks West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Addenbrooke’s Hospital in nearby Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

He urges staff to “keep up the good work and take care”, thanking them for their “valiant and hard work in the face of a sinister disease”.

Dettori also said that Enbale is “proud of her new sheet”.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

The champion jockey has ridden more than 500 Group race winners, and famously rode seven winners in the same day at Ascot, in 1996, on British Champions’ Day.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

21 suspected and two confirmed coronavirus cases at Ipswich care home

Two Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at the Beech Lawn Residential Home in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Jockey Frankie Dettori thanks ‘valiant’ NHS in Newmarket Racecourse video

Frankie Dettori with racehorse Enable. The jockey and the thorougbred appear in the Newmarket Racecourse video. Picture: PA SPORT

Town youngster Dobra close to signing new long-term contract

Armando Dobra, pictured with Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert, is close to signing a new contract. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Charities unite to help farmers cope with coronavirus pressures

Farming charities have joined forces to launch Farming Help Awareness Week during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Crisis has hit hard’ - future ‘uncertain’ for iconic East Anglian Railway Museum

The East Anglian Railway Museum has warned its future is uncertain amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: EAST ANGLIAN RAILWAY MUSEUM
Drive 24