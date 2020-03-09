E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

PUBLISHED: 17:36 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 09 March 2020

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

© Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ipswich-based cruise line Fred. Olsen has revealed that two passengers have tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from a Caribbean cruise on the Braemar.

The company said both guests were aboard Braemar as part of the 'Western Caribbean and Central America' fly-cruise, and left the ship last week. Neither guest presented with any symptoms prior to their travel or whilst they were on board, and did not visit the medical centre.

Fred. Olsen said they were not able to give any further details about the passengers - not even which country they were from or where they were tested.

A statement from the company said: 'The Captain is keeping guests and crew fully informed of all developments, and the ship is operating under its highest level of sanitisation, which includes the suspension of self-service buffets and increased cleaning around the ship.

'While there are currently no guests on board who have shown any influenza-like symptoms, there are four crew members who have been isolated, having been in contact with these guests on the previous cruise.

'As a precaution, we are making arrangements to have these crew members tested when we arrive at the next port of call of Willemstad, Curaçao, on Tuesday, March 10.

'The safety and well-being of all our guests and crew is our number one priority and we are taking the latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and World Health Organisation, as well as Public Health England and CLIA(the Cruise Lines International Association).

'We are in contact with UK public health authorities on any required actions and will keep those on board updated with further information as we receive it.'

