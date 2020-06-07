E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fred. Olsen staff back NHS charities in ambitious charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 18:33 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 07 June 2020

Fred. Olsen staff members have walked, run or cycled more than a quarter of the way around the world as part of a challenge for NHS Charities Together. Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Fred. Olsen staff members have walked, run or cycled more than a quarter of the way around the world as part of a challenge for NHS Charities Together. Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines staff have walked, run or cycled more than a quarter of the way around the world as part of a challenge to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together.

Workers at the cruise liner company have managed to travel more than 6,800 miles in the month of May as part of the charity push.

Team members who were working from home or on furlough leave set off on the united mission to travel around the world on May 1, in a show of support for the travel industry at a time when travel is on hold.

The challenge was created by Ellie Fulcher, Sales Manager – Groups and Affinity, who said: “We have had great fun in virtually travelling across our wonderful world over the past month.

“The challenge has certainly brought us back together as one team, and to see that we are already over a quarter of the way around the world, and over half way to our fundraising target, is very rewarding.”

