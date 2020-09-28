‘Suffolk is such a treat’ - First Dates’ Fred Sirieix champions new tourism campaign

First Dates' Fred Sirieix enjoy his time eating and drinking in Southwold Picture: PETE DADDS/ VISIT BRITAIN Pete Dadds/Visit Britain

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has talked of his fondness for Suffolk as part of a new campaign promoting tourism in the county.

The Frenchman, best known for his role on Channel Four’s First Dates, has backed the campaign by Visit England calling on tourists to “escape the everyday” and visit Suffolk this autumn.

As part of the campaign, Mr Sirieix visited Southwold to enjoy the sights, sounds and especially tastes on offer.

Mr Sirieix described his trip to the county as a “sensory delight”.

Fred Sirieix tries his hand at fishing in Southwold Picture: PETE DADDS/ VISIT BRITAIN Fred Sirieix tries his hand at fishing in Southwold Picture: PETE DADDS/ VISIT BRITAIN

“I love to travel and the UK has so much to offer that it was a thrill to get involved in this campaign to help inspire Brits to take a break in the UK this autumn,” said Mr Sirieix.

“The idea of Escaping the Everyday is so relevant. My trip to Suffolk was a sensory delight from start to finish – new vistas, experiences, smells and tastes.

“A breath of fresh air and all so easy over a weekend or short break. I look forward to returning soon and discovering more.”

In particular, Mr Sirieix said he enjoyed the food on offer and made his own recommendations on where people should visit.

Fred Sirieix has been enjoying the sights and tastes of Suffolk Picture: PETE DADDS/ VISIT BRITAIN Fred Sirieix has been enjoying the sights and tastes of Suffolk Picture: PETE DADDS/ VISIT BRITAIN

“Suffolk is such a treat, especially for foodies/gourmands like me,” said Mr Sirieix.

“Southwold is so perfectly British.

“Fish and chips, ice creams on the pier, the chance to get out on the water to catch your dinner and watch the world go by. Magnifique.

Fred Sirieix enjoying an ice cream in Southwold Picture: PETE DADDS/VISIT BRITAIN Fred Sirieix enjoying an ice cream in Southwold Picture: PETE DADDS/VISIT BRITAIN

“And in such beautiful surrounds.

“You must visit the Adnams brewery – there’s a distillery, tours and the chance to make your own gin even.

“And for the best service, head to The Swan.”

Pete Waters, executive director at Visit East of England: “It’s fantastic to have Fred involved with such high profile activity for the region.

“Working with the national tourism authorities, this is another step in our mission to raise the profile of Suffolk and Norfolk and make us more ‘top of mind’ as a destination.

“We’re currently in the middle of our £500,000 Unexplored England campaign, working with all the region’s destination organisations and local authorities, and that will go a long way to extending the season through to the end of the year and encouraging bookings for 2021.”

