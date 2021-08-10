'He will never leave us' - Tribute to Freddie, 5, who died after accident at Fenwick
- Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by family
The family of a five-year-old who died after being struck by a mirror at a department store in Colchester have paid tribute to their "lovely little boy".
Freddie Farrow suffered serious head injuries in the accident at Fenwick department store on Tuesday, July 27.
His mum, Natasha Ingham, said: “He will never leave us. He will be with us every single day throughout all our lives - until we see him again.
“As a family we are devastated by his death.”
“He was such a lovely little boy – and very cheeky in a lot of ways.
“He used to pick me flowers every day – it could have been daisies or whatever he could get his hands on – and give them to me and tell me he loved me and I would tell him I loved him back.
“He was so content; he would always ask questions and, I know every mum will say this, he was such a clever little boy.”
She continued: “Everyone who knew Freddie just loved him – he was that kind of boy. He was always smiling and he really loved going to the beach.”
Freddie’s dad, Andrew Farrow, said: “I am grateful for the time we had with Freddie. Every day he was loved and cherished and brought so much happiness to everyone who knew him.
“Freddie, his brother and sister were inseparable and I know for sure he will be watching over them.
“Freddie was an expert Lego builder, confident swimmer, enjoyed crabbing and park running. He had such a contagious laugh and always pulled funny faces.
“I will miss you Fredboy, so, so much and until we meet again, I love you.”
Emergency services were called to the Fenwick store in Colchester High Street on the morning of Tuesday, July 27 after Freddie was injured.
The youngster received first-aid from store staff, fire crews and police officers who were at the scene.
He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically died from his injuries a week later.