Teenager who was diagnosed with cancer on birthday still chasing dream of becoming chef

Published: 6:29 PM July 28, 2021

Freddy Osborn was diagnosed with cancer on his 16th birthday - Credit: Sonya Osborn

A teenage boy who was diagnosed with cancer on his 16th birthday is not letting the illness get in his way as he looks to start his dream of becoming a chef.

Freddy Osborn, from Sudbury, discovered a lump on his neck just before his birthday and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for tests.

Freddy was then transferred to Addenbrooke's for more tests, PET scans and MRIs, and was later diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma – a type of blood cancer.

Freddy is not letting his diagnosis stopping him from chasing his dream of becoming a chef - Credit: Sonya Osborn

Freddy's mum, Sonya Osborn, said: "Freddy finished school in May and had himself two jobs lined up for the holidays so he was going to be working as a labourer during the week and then at a hotel at the weekend.

"Since then, he has had treatment at West Suffolk Hospital but they could not cater for his needs so they transferred him to Addenbrooke's where he is receiving all his treatment on the C9 ward.

Freddy (Left) with his brother Stan (Right) and mum and dad Sonya and Oz (middle) - Credit: Sonya Osborn

"In September Freddy is hoping to do a hospitality course or study A-levels at sixth form.

"It effected us quite badly because we were not expecting it. However, Freddy has coped with it really really well and he has taken each day in his stride.

"The C9 ward has been fantastic with Freddy since getting the diagnosis to the care he is receiving has been brilliant.

Freddy playing pool on the C9 Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at Addenbrookes - Credit: Sonya Osborn

"They are so well equipped – they have got a pool table, games consoles and TVs it really is teenager friendly."

Thanks to the quick diagnosis by the teams at West Suffolk Hospital and Addenbrooke's, Freddy has now been given the best chance of making a full recovery.

Now a family friend, Dave Wallace is taking part in a 157km bike ride to raise funds for the C9 ward, who have been looking after Freddy throughout his diagnosis and treatment.

Mr Wallace, said: "Freddy is a very shy and quite quiet but he's also quite mischievous as well.

"He has got a real twinkle in his eye and is always smiling. It does not matter what happens he has always got a smile on his face.

"I am quite into my cycling and I wanted to do something to say thanks to the C9 ward at Addenbrookes and raise as much funds as we can for the unit.

Dave Wallace is taking part in a charity bike to raise money for the C9 ward where Freddy was treated - Credit: Dave Wallace

The bike ride will see Mr Wallace undertake 157km cycling, including a 7,000 foot climbing through the Brecon Beacons, by taking part in the Welsh Dragon Ride sportive held on Sunday, September 26.

The family have set up a Just Giving page which has already raised nearly £3,300 for the C9 ward.