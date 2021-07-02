Published: 9:30 AM July 2, 2021

Almost 1000 young people will be able to take part in a programme of free activities this summer - Credit: Archant

Nearly 1,000 young people in West Suffolk will be able to take part in archery, cooking lessons and campfire sessions as part of a free summer camp scheme.

The programme has been coordinated by West Suffolk Council and is targeted at those who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Activities will include making camp fires, preparing food, cooking and archery with Abbeycroft Leisure.

The events will take place in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket and those who are eligible for free school meals will also be able to receive a free meal as part of the activity.

Holiday camps will be held in Barrow, Beck Row, Brandon, Bury St Edmunds and Lakenheath. Run by Premier Education they will include painting plus a range of sports including–hockey, archery, football, crochet and tennis.

Raft building, orienteering, shooting air rifles, pioneering, swimming and go-karting will all feature in the Xplore the World day camp at Culford school.

Councillor Robert Everitt, West Suffolk Council, Cabinet Member for Families and Communities, said: “We are pleased to be working with partners and Suffolk County Council to deliver this programme of free activities primarily for young people who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Robert Everitt, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for families and communities - Credit: Archant

"They can enjoy fun activities that will enable them to develop new skills, build confidence, take part in creative and physical activities, learn about food and cooking and enjoy free nutritious meals each day.”

Most events will also have spaces which can be paid for by families who are not eligible for a free space.

The programme is part of a £220 million nationwide project with West Suffolk Council putting £280,354 into the activities, with some running until the end of the year.

Parents and carers who think their children and young people might benefit from free holiday clubs can book via an interactive map at the Holiday Activity and Food programme website.