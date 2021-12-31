News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk bus company to give free tickets to NHS workers throughout January

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:13 PM December 31, 2021
Stagecoach East operate across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough

Stagecoach are offering NHS workers free bus fares throughout January - Credit: Archant

Staff at the NHS will be able to get a free single ticket when travelling on a Stagecoach East bus. 

The decision has been made to give free bus fares to NHS staff to say thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.  

A statement on Stagecoach's website reads: "Free single tickets are available to all NHS staff with valid ID on Stagecoach East buses throughout the month of January.

"Simply show your NHS ID card to the driver when boarding and ask for a free NHS single ticket.

"Thank you to our amazing NHS."

To receive your free bus ticket you simply have to show your NHS ID to the driver when boarding the bus. 

Stagecoach busses run between Great Thurlow, Newmarket, Great Bradley, Haverhill, Kedington, Kentford and Oulton Broad.

