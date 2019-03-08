Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Everything you need to know about 30 hours free childcare

PUBLISHED: 14:33 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 16 July 2019

Approved childcare providers include registered childminders

Approved childcare providers include registered childminders

Archant

Parents who are hoping to get 30 hours of free childcare for their three year old from September should apply before setting off on their summer holidays.

When to apply for 30 hours free childcare

Children who have turned, or will turn, three between April 1 and August 31 may be eligible for the free childcare from September 1.

The government recommends that you apply for the autumn term by July 31.

You can apply after that date, but you may not get your code in time, and you must have a valid code by the start of the new term.

Once you have your code, you will then need to apply every three months to reconfirm your eligibility to keep the code valid.

Am I entitled to 30 hours free childcare?

You should be eligible for 30 hours free childcare if you, and your partner if you have one, are in work, on sick leave or annual leave, on parental, maternity, paternity or adoption leave. If you're on parental leave, you can't apply for the child you are on leave for.

If your partner is working and you get Incapacity Benefit, Severe Disablement Allowance, Carer's Allowance or Employment and Support Allowance, you may still be eligible.

You can also apply if you're starting or re-starting work within the next 31 days.

How much your earn effects your eligibility - you will need to be bringing in at least the National Minimum Wage or Living Wage for 16 hours a week on average for the next three months.

And if you have a partner, they will need to earn at least the same amount too.

Who isn't eligible?

You may also want to watch:

You won't be eligible if your child doesn't live with you or if you're from outside the EEA and your UK residence card says you can't access public funds.

Your partner can apply instead if they are from the UK or EEA or from outside the EEA and their residence card says they can access public funds.

How can I take the hours?

Annually, you will get 1,140 hours of free childcare, which represents 30 hours a week during term time. But you can choose how to take it, spreading the hours over 52 weeks for example. You may have to pay for things like meals, nappies or trips out.

Where can I take the hours?

The free hours must be taken with an approved childcare provider. This can be a childminder, playscheme, nursery, club, school or home care worker, all of which have to be registered.

When do the free hours end?

When the child starts reception class at school or reaches compulsory school age.

How to apply for 30 hours free childcare

You can apply online

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Murder probe launched after woman is found dead in Clacton

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Villages say ‘No’ to Northern Bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

Essex business leaders and politicians look for support for A120 dualling

Have your say on speeding up the road to Stansted. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Agriculture can deliver on sustainability with right support, say East Anglian farmers

The RSA Food, Farming and Countryside Commission is calling for a 10-year sustainable food and farming plan Picture: IEUAN WILLIAMS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists