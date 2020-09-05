E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 13:26 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 05 September 2020

Read your EADT for free today after Extinction Rebellion disrupted newspaper printing overnight Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Read your EADT for free today after Extinction Rebellion disrupted newspaper printing overnight Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This weekend, thousands of you will have been unable to read your regular copy of the East Anglian Daily Times, or any other newspaper for that matter.

One of the protesters climbs down from the bamboo lock-ons they are using to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireOne of the protesters climbs down from the bamboo lock-ons they are using to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Extinction Rebellion protestors, decrying what they claim is a conspiracy amongst UK media to hide the truth about the Climate Crisis, blockaded presses throughout the country and seriously disrupted the printing of newspapers. MORE: Why your EADT may not arrive today

This action is unprecedented and disturbing. The Home Secretary this morning described it as an attack on democracy. She is correct.

The decision of a small group to unilaterally impose their point of view by negating the very media upon which the nation’s debate is held is indeed an attack on the mechanisms of our democratic traditions.

Extinction Rebellion have, in common with any group of citizens, every right in the world to make their voices heard. There is no shortage of people who agree wholeheartedly with their arguments, including many readers of this newspaper.

But we must be clear: Violence, vandalism and economic sabotage are not, and never have been, the tools of democracy. They are the tools of anarchy.

The debate on Climate Crisis is crucial and urgent, but we deplore the reckless action taken this morning. It could not have come at a more damaging time for those many regional newspapers caught up in Extinction Rebellion’s indiscriminate action.

After suffering months of losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic, our businesses are doing all they can to get back on their feet. The commercial impact of this morning’s action on our recovery is serious.

If you have not been able to purchase your newspaper this morning, please accept our apologies and I hope you enjoy this complimentary e-edition instead.

The final pieces of the bamboo lock-on structure used to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, are pulled down by emergency services. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday September 5, 2020. Extinction Rebellion continues with its plans to hold 10 days of demonstrations across central London as part of its ongoing campaign to highlight climate change. Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireThe final pieces of the bamboo lock-on structure used to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, are pulled down by emergency services. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday September 5, 2020. Extinction Rebellion continues with its plans to hold 10 days of demonstrations across central London as part of its ongoing campaign to highlight climate change. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

