East Suffolk Council drops parking charges for essential workers

PUBLISHED: 13:01 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 31 March 2020

Parking fees are being suspended at East Suffolk Council car parks like Crescent Road in Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

East Suffolk Council has removed charges at all its car parks to help key workers who have to find somewhere to leave their vehicle for their vital jobs – but do not expect to see many people taking advantage of the free parking.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “These are unprecedented times and East Suffolk Council. Parking fees help us manage demand, maintain facilities and deliver essential services, however – with fewer people using car parks now because of social distancing measures – this revenue has already been reduced and temporarily removing these fees is a sensible approach.”

However he added a reminder that ALL non-essential journeys must be avoided as part of the social distancing measures to tackle coronavirus. The suspension of car park charges is being introduced to support key workers and volunteers and NOT to encourage unnecessary travel.

The Council will review the use of its car parks throughout this period and make further changes, including access to them, if required.

