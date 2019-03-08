Do you live in a CB8 or CB9 postcode area?

Free entry to Newmarket Races for those living in CB postcode areas Picture: JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES Archant

Thousands of people across East Anglia are being offered free entry to the first day of Newmarket racing - find out whether you are eligible here.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Up to 422,000 adults across the region will be given free access when the racing season gets underway on Tuesday, April 16.

For the first time all residents with a CB postcode will be able to attend the bet365 Craven Meeting’s Community Day completely free of charge.

This means all residents of CB8 Newmarket and CB9 Haverhill are eligible.

CB residents can claim their free ticket to the day here - by using the promotional code CRAVENCB when prompted.

The promotional code will give all CB residents access to two complimentary Grandstand & Paddock tickets, and children under 18 go free too so it can families can enjoy a completely free day during the Easter holidays.

The bet365 Craven Meeting, which this year runs from Tuesday, April 16 to Thursday, April 18 is the first meeting of the year on the world famous Rowley Mile Racecourse at the home of horseracing.

Amy Starkey, director of Jockey Club Racecourses’ East Region, said: “There’s no better place to be than Newmarket at this time of year and spring really starts at the bet365 Craven Meeting.

“The opening day of our season always produces a special atmosphere, with racegoers delighted to be back at the Rowley Mile for the first time in the year, and the action on the track does not disappoint.”

This fixture signals the start in earnest of the new Flat season, it represents a vital chance for owners, trainers, pundits and racing fans to check out the horses form just weeks prior to the QIPCO Guineas Festival and for the rest of the season to come.

Aside from the fantastic horse racing on offer there will be plenty to keep families entertained - including Easter egg hunts, face painting and crafts.

Peter Rabbit will also be joining the racecourse when he judges the fashion Easter bonnet competition on Thursday, April 18.