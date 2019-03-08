Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Do you live in a CB8 or CB9 postcode area?

PUBLISHED: 20:00 09 April 2019

Free entry to Newmarket Races for those living in CB postcode areas Picture: JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES

Free entry to Newmarket Races for those living in CB postcode areas Picture: JOCKEY CLUB RACECOURSES

Archant

Thousands of people across East Anglia are being offered free entry to the first day of Newmarket racing - find out whether you are eligible here.

Up to 422,000 adults across the region will be given free access when the racing season gets underway on Tuesday, April 16.

For the first time all residents with a CB postcode will be able to attend the bet365 Craven Meeting’s Community Day completely free of charge.

This means all residents of CB8 Newmarket and CB9 Haverhill are eligible.

CB residents can claim their free ticket to the day here - by using the promotional code CRAVENCB when prompted.

The promotional code will give all CB residents access to two complimentary Grandstand & Paddock tickets, and children under 18 go free too so it can families can enjoy a completely free day during the Easter holidays.

The bet365 Craven Meeting, which this year runs from Tuesday, April 16 to Thursday, April 18 is the first meeting of the year on the world famous Rowley Mile Racecourse at the home of horseracing.

Amy Starkey, director of Jockey Club Racecourses’ East Region, said: “There’s no better place to be than Newmarket at this time of year and spring really starts at the bet365 Craven Meeting.

“The opening day of our season always produces a special atmosphere, with racegoers delighted to be back at the Rowley Mile for the first time in the year, and the action on the track does not disappoint.”

This fixture signals the start in earnest of the new Flat season, it represents a vital chance for owners, trainers, pundits and racing fans to check out the horses form just weeks prior to the QIPCO Guineas Festival and for the rest of the season to come.

Aside from the fantastic horse racing on offer there will be plenty to keep families entertained - including Easter egg hunts, face painting and crafts.

Peter Rabbit will also be joining the racecourse when he judges the fashion Easter bonnet competition on Thursday, April 18.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Colchester artist designing Elmer sculpture in honour of late wife Valerie Osment

Hedgepig was one of the most popular designs for Suffolk's Pigs Gone Wild art trail Picture: SIMON PARKER

See inside former care home at Barton Mills

Middlefield Manor, Great Barton

Landlords call time on business rates system ‘which penalises success’

Licensees are calling for business rates reform Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists