Free online exercise sessions available to cancer patients in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:37 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 22 September 2020

Hayley Jarvill (left) and Anna Clayton from Ribbon Health Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Cancer patients in west Suffolk can now sign up for free online exercise sessions thanks to a lottery-funded programme.

The Macmillan cancer support unit at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is offering the targeted courses on a first-come, first-served basis.

Patients can pick from a free two-month subscription to recorded online pilates classes, or a six-week course of live exercise classes delivered every Wednesday and Friday.

The courses, delivered in partnership with Bury St Edmunds physiotherapists Ribbon Health, are designed especially for cancer patients to help them deal with the symptoms of the disease and bolster recovery after treatment.

Patients can also receive a free activity tracker to help them monitor their activity and encourage them to be more active.

Lilla Babraff, Macmillan survivorship coordinator, said: “The right sort of exercise can really help during treatment or when patients are recovering. There are lots of online courses around but they can be hard to keep up with. Our courses are designed especially for cancer patients.”

To book a place, contact Nicky, Pat or Lilla at the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at West Suffolk Hospital via email or call 01284 713023.

The courses are being made possible by National Lottery funding managed by Active Suffolk. The grant also covers a Nordic walking programme, although this is already fully booked.

