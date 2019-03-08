E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Greater Anglia offers free tickets to poppy sellers for special event

PUBLISHED: 14:13 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 21 October 2019

Greater Anglia will be offering free tickets to poppy sellers later this month. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STOCKPHOTO

Greater Anglia has joined other rail companies from across the country to allow poppy sellers free travel to a major event in London at the end of the month.

Official poppy sellers will get free tickets to the capital on October 31 appeal to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

There will also be poppy collections at stations across the network.

After the emphasis on the First World War during the centenary years of that conflict, this year much of the Remembrance season looks back at the Second World War with the 80th anniversary of war being declared and the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia's Managing Director said: "We're pleased to show our support for all those who serve or have served in the forces with free travel for the volunteers who work so hard to raise vital funds for the Royal British Legion.

"To everyone who serves, or has served, the rail industry salutes you."

