How to claim your FREE Ipswich Town FC sticker album

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:53 AM February 5, 2021   
Stephen Ward with the new Ipswich Town sticker album Picture: ITFC

Readers can collect a free sticker album voucher inside our newspapers - Credit: ITFC

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are offering their readers a free Ipswich Town sticker album.

The sticker collection launched by our newspapers has proved popular among Town fans looking for a dose of nostalgia – with legends such as Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey joining fan favourites like Shefki Kuqi and Danny Haynes in sticker form.

The Ipswich Town sticker album

The Ipswich Town sticker album - Credit: Archant

Vouchers for free sticker packs have been included in our newspapers since the November launch – although we are now offering readers a coupon for a free 60-page album, redeemable in dozens of stores across Suffolk as part of an essential shopping trip.

It can also be claimed via the Suffolk Store website - postal charges will be applicable.

Some avid collectors have already hunted out all 250 stickers, with many more now in the final stages.

Those looking to finish their collections and have 10 or less stickers remaining, can contact our sales team direct on 01603 772738 to arrange postage.

Single stickers are priced at 20p, with postage and packaging an additional 50p.

