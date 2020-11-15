Start collecting! Voucher for free ITFC sticker packs in your EADT and Ipswich Star every day
PUBLISHED: 06:30 16 November 2020
Archant
Our brilliant new Ipswich Town sticker album is on sale now, and from Monday November 16 readers can get a free pack of stickers with a daily voucher in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.
We’ve teamed up with the football club to bring you the best-ever Town sticker album.
It features the current first team squad, a raft of great players from the club’s magnificent history, a section dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the UEFA Cup triumph, kits, iconic moments and managers.
And, of course, there are plenty of ‘shinies’ on offer - 20 in total scattered throughout the album, which has a total of 250 stickers.
You may also want to watch:
Albums cost just £1, as do packs of stickers – and they have been selling like hotcakes in the first week.
But from Monday November 16, your East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star will have a voucher each day, which can be exchanged for a free sticker pack.
Simply take your voucher to one of our local stockists, which includes East of England Co-ops, where you can redeem it.
MORE: Mapped - where you can buy your ITFC sticker album and stickers
If you would like to order a sticker album or stickers online, visit our Suffolk Store
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.