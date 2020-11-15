Start collecting! Voucher for free ITFC sticker packs in your EADT and Ipswich Star every day

Raffy and Catherine Sullivan with the new ITFC sticker book. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Our brilliant new Ipswich Town sticker album is on sale now, and from Monday November 16 readers can get a free pack of stickers with a daily voucher in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

Town fan Mike Beecroft who used to work with Kevin Beattie. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Town fan Mike Beecroft who used to work with Kevin Beattie. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

We’ve teamed up with the football club to bring you the best-ever Town sticker album.

It features the current first team squad, a raft of great players from the club’s magnificent history, a section dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the UEFA Cup triumph, kits, iconic moments and managers.

And, of course, there are plenty of ‘shinies’ on offer - 20 in total scattered throughout the album, which has a total of 250 stickers.

Albums cost just £1, as do packs of stickers – and they have been selling like hotcakes in the first week.

But from Monday November 16, your East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star will have a voucher each day, which can be exchanged for a free sticker pack.

Simply take your voucher to one of our local stockists, which includes East of England Co-ops, where you can redeem it.

