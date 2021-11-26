Free parking for Christmas lights switch on across East Suffolk

Free parking will be available across East Suffolk towns for festive events - Credit: Archant

People visiting East Suffolk towns to get involved with the festive events, will be able to benefit from free parking.

To coincide with Christmas lights switch-ons, East Suffolk Council will be offering free car parking to visitors in their car parks over the coming weeks.

Councillor Norman Brooks, cabinet member for transport, said: “We are pleased to be offering free parking at council-owned car parks during the festive period once again, as part of a special programme agreed with the respective town councils across East Suffolk.

"We hope this encourages even more people to visit towns across the district, to enjoy the Christmas events and support local businesses.”

East Suffolk Council is offering free parking in council-owned car parks from 4pm on the following dates:

Beccles – Friday, November 26

Aldeburgh - Saturday, November 27

Felixstowe – Saturday, November 27

Halesworth - Saturday, November 27

Southwold - Saturday, November 27

Framlingham – Friday, December 3

Leiston – Saturday, December 4

Lowestoft – Saturday, December 4

There will be signs on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.