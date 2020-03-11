E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town to launch free parking scheme

PUBLISHED: 09:57 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 11 March 2020

Free parking after 3pm on Mondays is to be introduced in Newmarket town centre from April 6. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Free parking after 3pm on Mondays is to be introduced in Newmarket town centre from April 6. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Archant

A free parking scheme to encourage shoppers into Newmarket town centre is being introduced next month.

Susan Glossop of West Suffolk Council. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILSSusan Glossop of West Suffolk Council. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

A free parking scheme to encourage shoppers into Newmarket town centre is being introduced next month.

From Monday April 6, visitors will be able to park for free from 3pm every Monday.

The Free from 3 initiative has seen some success in Bury St Edmunds and West Suffolk Council has now introduced it following talks with the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District (BID).

Susan Glossop, West Suffolk Cabinet Member for Growth said: 'We recognise that while the evidence shows that people are increasingly using our car parks, our high streets are undergoing a period of challenge and change.

'We are however confident that they will remain areas of economic, social and cultural activity, and we are delighted to be working with Love Newmarket for the benefit of the town centre and the various businesses that trade there.'

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Anger at car park charging rises

Newmarket has seen an increase in visitors over the past two years with an increase of 38,000 in vehicles recorded parking in the town's car parks.

The council said this growth was partly down to its bringing the market onto the high street and its work with partners to establish the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art as a regional visitor attraction.

However with town centre retailers struggling to compete with online shopping the council is discussing holding a summit with business leaders and other stakeholders to discuss what the future of the high street might look like.

In the meantime the council has launched Free from 3 to encourage visitors into the town centre at one of the quieter periods of the week.

The Council will also be investing £70,000 on resurfacing three Newmarket car parks - Grosvenor Yard, All Saints and Market Square - while it will also spend a further £25,000 on making more electric vehicle charging points available in the town.

BID manager Paul Brown said: 'We recognise that the Free from 3 initiative has been very successful in Bury St Edmunds where it encourages people into the town centre at a period of the week that had been traditionally quieter.

'We are looking forward to promoting Free from 3 in Newmarket as part of our programme of activity to support businesses in the town centre.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge delays on A14 after two vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 following a collision near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over woman’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Communion wine banned as church takes action to protect congregations

Churches across Suffolk are praying for those caught up in the coronavirus outbreak - but have also taken measures to protext their own congregations Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

A12 blocked after crash between Land Rover and Nissan

The collision is partially blocking the northbound carriageway of the A12 near the Seckford Hall junction. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24