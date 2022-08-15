Free reads for young bookworms this summer

EACH Social Media and Digital Communications Coordinator Lois Livoti with a ‘Free Books for Kids’ poster. - Credit: EACH

Young people are able to treat themselves to a new summer holiday read as part of an initiative by local charity.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) is running a campaign throughout the summer holidays, where children can pick a free book from one of its stores.

The charity, which supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, has 44 stores across East Anglia.

EACH head of retail central operations Sarah Throssell said: "We're thrilled to be running this fabulous initiative again.

"We hope it encourages and entertains young readers throughout the summer. It is always popular and well-received.

"A few of our shops have even organised afternoon story-telling sessions, where children can enjoy a piece of fruit and free stories."

