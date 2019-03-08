Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How to get into your nearest swimming pool for FREE this summer

PUBLISHED: 11:37 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 16 July 2019

Children under 16 willl be able to go to free swimming sessions at selected leisure centres across Suffolk. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Children under 16 willl be able to go to free swimming sessions at selected leisure centres across Suffolk. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Archant

Suffolk leisure centres are teaming up with Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils to offer free swims to help encouraging younger residents to get active over the summer holidays.

Children under 16 willl be able to go to free swimming sessions at selected leisure centres across Suffolk. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISUREChildren under 16 willl be able to go to free swimming sessions at selected leisure centres across Suffolk. Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Children under 16 across the districts, can cool off in the pool during the summer holidays for free during public swimming sessions at Abbeycroft Leisure and Everyone Active centres across the county.

The sessions will aim to keep those under 16 fit and healthy over the summer period and give parents a good place to take their children during their time off school.

Cllr Derek Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities for Babergh District Council, said: "I'm pleased that we're able to offer these free swims across Babergh, through our partner Abbeycroft Leisure.

"It's important that children are given the opportunity to get active over the summer holidays and what better way to cool off from the summer heat than taking a dip in the pool.

"I hope the younger members of our community take this opportunity to have some fun while remaining active and healthy too."

You may also want to watch:

The offer will be available at Abbeycroft Leisure centres from 20 July to 1 September inclusive meaning you can swim for fgree the Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury and Hadleigh Pool and Leisure Centre.

Users will need to sign up for an Abbeycroft Leisure Free Swimming Membership first in order to claim their free swim.

The Everyone Active offer in Mid Suffolk will run from 25 July to 3 September inclusive, allowing free swimming at the Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, Stowmarket and Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre.

Customers are advised to check the pool programme on their centre's website for the times of free swimming sessions and terms and conditions.

Tracey Loynds, Development Director at Abbeycroft Leisure, said: "We're delighted to support Babergh with the free swimming initiatives, which encourages young people to be more active.

"We want to inspire a healthy you, so as part of this offer, you'll need to sign up for our Free Swimming Membership. We look forward to seeing residents at our centres in the next few months."

Any children under eight years of age must be accompanied by a paying adult in the pool. Swimming lessons are not available as part of this offer.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

Don’t miss tonight’s partial lunar eclipse

Tonight there will be a partial lunar eclipse on the same day we celebrate the 50th anniverasy of the Apollo 11 moon landings

Ownership of hospital is transferred to trust after bid is approved

The ownership of Newmarket's community hospital will be transferred to West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust from NHS Property Services Picture: WSFT

Witnesses sought following theft of bicycles from garage

Have you seen this bicycle?Police are investigating its theft from a property in Aldeburgh Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The frost has long-since thawed between neighbours Town and U’s

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring for Colchester, against Crewe, in 2013. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists