Suffolk leisure centres are teaming up with Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils to offer free swims to help encouraging younger residents to get active over the summer holidays.

Children under 16 across the districts, can cool off in the pool during the summer holidays for free during public swimming sessions at Abbeycroft Leisure and Everyone Active centres across the county.

The sessions will aim to keep those under 16 fit and healthy over the summer period and give parents a good place to take their children during their time off school.

Cllr Derek Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities for Babergh District Council, said: "I'm pleased that we're able to offer these free swims across Babergh, through our partner Abbeycroft Leisure.

"It's important that children are given the opportunity to get active over the summer holidays and what better way to cool off from the summer heat than taking a dip in the pool.

"I hope the younger members of our community take this opportunity to have some fun while remaining active and healthy too."

The offer will be available at Abbeycroft Leisure centres from 20 July to 1 September inclusive meaning you can swim for fgree the Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury and Hadleigh Pool and Leisure Centre.

Users will need to sign up for an Abbeycroft Leisure Free Swimming Membership first in order to claim their free swim.

The Everyone Active offer in Mid Suffolk will run from 25 July to 3 September inclusive, allowing free swimming at the Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, Stowmarket and Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre.

Customers are advised to check the pool programme on their centre's website for the times of free swimming sessions and terms and conditions.

Tracey Loynds, Development Director at Abbeycroft Leisure, said: "We're delighted to support Babergh with the free swimming initiatives, which encourages young people to be more active.

"We want to inspire a healthy you, so as part of this offer, you'll need to sign up for our Free Swimming Membership. We look forward to seeing residents at our centres in the next few months."

Any children under eight years of age must be accompanied by a paying adult in the pool. Swimming lessons are not available as part of this offer.