Free transport available for Festival of Suffolk Community Games attendees

Free transport has been offered to support families wishing to attend the Festival of Suffolk Community Games.

Event partner Vertas has organised free coaches from multiple locations in Suffolk to enable children and their families to attend the exciting day.

Coaches to the event will be available from Lowestoft, Ipswich, Woodbridge, Mildenhall, Bungay and Beccles on Saturday, July 9.

Families wishing to take advantage of the free transport are required to book their place before midday on Wednesday, July 6.

The Festival of Suffolk Community Games will be held at the Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and King Edward VI School facilities.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to trial unusual sporting activities such as BMX, climbing, circus skills, dance, paddle-boarding and skateboarding.

The Bury St Edmunds event will also be hosting the Suffolk Special Olympic Games, the Wildcat Football Festivals and the Ipswich Town Football Club Fun Zone.

The 2022 Queen's Baton Relay will be passing through as part of its 25-day tour of England bringing together and celebrating communities in every corner of the Commonwealth.

Finally, the event will close with a spectacular closing celebration featuring a performance from Dance East.

Chairman of the Suffolk Community Games Event Committee David Sheepshanks said: "As part of the Festival of Suffolk, we are excited to be putting on this very special and fun family day, where parents and children can try their hand at various activities.

"Vertas have been magnificent in putting on this free bus service which we hope will enable many more people to come and enjoy the day!"

After the Community Games, The Festival of Suffolk continues with an array of events until the beginning of September, including the Ipswich Twilight Races, a wildflower festival, Suffolk Dog Day and a multicultural festival.

The Festival's finale will take place on September 10, with a family-friendly 80s pop celebration in Trinity Park, Ipswich.