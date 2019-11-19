E-edition Read the EADT online edition
French Bulldog breeder threatened with hammer by masked thugs

PUBLISHED: 12:49 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 19 November 2019

Four of the French Bulldog puppies were stolen from a breeder in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, in an incident where two masked men threatened the owner with a hammer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

A pair of men armed with a hammer stole a litter of French Bulldogs worth thousands of pounds in a late-night aggravated burglary.

Essex Police were called to the scene of the incident in Freeland Road, Clacton-on-Sea, shortly before midnight on November 18 with reports that two masked men had forced entry into a property.

One of the men reportedly threatened the occupant with a hammer.

The suspects then stole four 10-week-old French bulldog puppies and fled via neighbouring gardens.

Detectives working on the case would like to speak to anyone who lives in the area or was driving nearby at the time who may have vital information to help locate the two suspects.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has a video doorbell or dashcam footage from close to the scene around midnight on November 18.

French Bulldogs have exploded in popularity in recent years, with the breed ranked the second most popular breed by The Kennel Club in 2019, only behind the Labrador Retriever.

It was the number one breed the year before.

The puppies regularly sell for more than £1,000 - with some worth as much as £6,000 if they have rare colourations and healthy parents.

Essex Police have said they would also like to speak to anyone who has seen any French bulldog puppies for sale.

Reputable breeders are usually members of The Kennel Club and have their contact information and the dogs they breed listed on the club website.

While they can usually live up to 13 years, if they are not bred with care they can develop health problems including spinal disorders, eye infections and sores resulting from the rubbing of their skin folds.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/183537/19.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

