Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Television viewers across Suffolk and Essex have been left frustrated after experiencing problems with Freeview channels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents in Ipswich, Clacton, Felixstowe, Brandon, Red Lodge and Colchester are among those to have reported issues such as poor signal and lack of Freeview television channels over the weekend.

The Down Detector website is showing significant outage issues across East Anglia and in the south east of England.

A tweet from RXTV Log, which covers the reception and distribution of Freeview, said: "Atmospheric conditions are leading to localised issues with the reception of Freeview, FM and DAB, especially in southern Britain."

Freeview is the United Kingdom's digital terrestrial television platform and is operated by DTV Services Ltd, a joint venture between the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky and transmitter operator Arqiva.

Freeview has been contacted for comment.