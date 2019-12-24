Burglar leaves freezer door open - but doesn't steal anything

The strange burglary happened in Macpherson Robertson Way in Mildenhall on Sunday December 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A burglar rummaged through a homeowner's freezer but left when nothing took their fancy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses to the strange burglary which happened in Macpherson Robertson Way in Mildenhall at around 7pm on Sunday, December 22.

The resident heard a disturbance downstairs and went to investigate.

They found that a suspect had gained entry to the house by kicking a door panel in.

Police think that the suspect then walked to the garage area and went inside where they opened the freezer and left the door hanging open.

Oddly enough though, at this stage they do not think that anything was stolen from the property but are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity to contact Mildenhall police quoting 37/76930/19.