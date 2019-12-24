E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglar leaves freezer door open - but doesn't steal anything

PUBLISHED: 13:37 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 24 December 2019

The strange burglary happened in Macpherson Robertson Way in Mildenhall on Sunday December 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The strange burglary happened in Macpherson Robertson Way in Mildenhall on Sunday December 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A burglar rummaged through a homeowner's freezer but left when nothing took their fancy.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses to the strange burglary which happened in Macpherson Robertson Way in Mildenhall at around 7pm on Sunday, December 22.

The resident heard a disturbance downstairs and went to investigate.

They found that a suspect had gained entry to the house by kicking a door panel in.

Police think that the suspect then walked to the garage area and went inside where they opened the freezer and left the door hanging open.

Oddly enough though, at this stage they do not think that anything was stolen from the property but are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity to contact Mildenhall police quoting 37/76930/19.

Most Read

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

