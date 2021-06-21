Updated

Services have resume after a broken down freight train blocked the mainline between Suffolk and London.

The train had broken down between Manningtree and Colchester blocking the line for all services heading down to London.

Services were cancelled or disrupted as a result of the breakdown.

The 15.02 service from London Liverpool Street will no longer call at Ipswich.

Greater Anglia expect the disruption to last until 6pm with several more trains already having been cancelled.



