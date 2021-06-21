News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Railway line re-opens after broken down freight train

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:24 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 4:45 PM June 21, 2021
Some Greater Anglia 321 units will be converted to hydrogen power.

Greater Anglia trains to London have resumed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Services have resume after a broken down freight train blocked the mainline between Suffolk and London. 

The train had broken down between Manningtree and Colchester blocking the line for all services heading down to London. 

Services were cancelled or disrupted as a result of the breakdown. 

The 15.02 service from London Liverpool Street will no longer call at Ipswich. 

Greater Anglia expect the disruption to last until 6pm with several more trains already having been cancelled. 


Suffolk
Suffolk

