Furniture firm invests at least £100k in huge new factory
PUBLISHED: 11:22 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 30 August 2019
Frem Group Screens
A furniture manufacturer has invested a six-figure sum in a massive new factory in Haverhill to produce pods and booths.
The Frem Group, launched by Ipswich Town fan Bryan Daisy and wife Claire in 1989, has become one of the leading designers and manufacturers of workplace furniture over the past 30 years.
It has a standard furniture range and also offers bespoke solutions for companies.
It manufactures in Northampton, Ossett and Haverhill and has now taken a 10-year lease, on a new 26,650sq ft factory in Homefield Road.
Chief executive and founder Bryan Daisy said the new factory site was modern, with a better layout and had space for expansion and future growth.
He believes the more efficient production from the site will increase the value of product sales from £5million to £10m over the course of the new lease.
Despite the threat of Brexit, he has been forging new links with Europe and the USA.
Mr Daisy went to school in Ipswich and completed an apprenticeship at Ransomes before deciding to move to a sales career.
"Although we moved to Northampton my roots are here," he said.
"I always had an interest in buying a business in Suffolk.
"We have invested in new machinery. It has been a very expensive exercise but we are investing in the future."
A new factory has also been set up in the USA, with Haverhill supplying the rest of the world.
"We have done well with niche products," Mr Daisy said.
"We are confident we have a good future ahead of us," he added.