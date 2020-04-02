Fourth knifepoint robbery in 10 days in Suffolk leaves village ‘completely shocked’

The Mace shop in Fressingfield was the fourth shop to be struck by a knifepoint robbery in 10 days across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Another armed robbery in Suffolk has left a community in shock, after a village shopkeeper was threatened with a knife.

Officers were called to Mace Stores in New Street, Fressingfield, shortly before 7.20pm on April 1 after reports of a robbery.

A man brandishing a knife entered the shop, threatened staff and stole cash, cigarettes and alcohol before fleeing the scene. No-one was harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and had his face covered.

Lavinia Hadingham, district councillor for Fressingfield, said: “I’m completely shocked. In this climate of everyone pitching in together it’s hard to believe someone would do this.

“It’s the complete opposite of that attitude.

“The parish council in the village has made moves to get leaflets through doors, make sure no-one feels alone and let people know they can ask for food and prescriptions to be delivered. There is a community spirit and people trying to help.

“It is a lovely little village and something like this has caught me completely off-guard.”

Detectives are appealing for any information and anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 6.30pm and 8pm, April 1.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents across Suffolk, with armed robberies reported in Bury St Edmunds, Eye and Leiston since March 23.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams said: “Unfortunately there have now been a number of similar robberies to this one over the past 10 days across the county and we understand that this will be causing concern for employees and business owners alike.

“I would like to reassure all those people affected that we are working extremely hard to detect who is responsible for these offences, with our teams gathering forensic evidence and pursuing a number of leads, which have resulted in us making several arrests.

“Local communities can be of great assistance to us by being our eyes and ears – especially at the moment while the majority of people are at home.

DI Adams added: “Please be vigilant and report anything to us that you believe to be suspicious.

“Any businesses that feel they would benefit from advice on crime prevention and additional security measures are urged to contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team for assistance.

“Officers are actively patrolling throughout communities in Suffolk, and we are determined to do everything we can to protect the public, key workers and businesses.”