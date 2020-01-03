'We're full' - Residents group opposes fresh housing plans for village

Fressingfield village in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Resubmitted plans to build nearly 70 homes in a small Suffolk village are to be scrutinised by parish councillors.

A meeting to discuss the new housing plans will be held next Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A meeting to discuss the new housing plans will be held next Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fressingfield Parish Council is to discuss three housing development proposals in the village on Tuesday January 7, all of which are resubmissions after initial larger plans were rejected.

An original submission by developer Simon Brown to build up to 85 homes and a store in Stradbroke Road was rejected by Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC) in November 2018.

However, the resubmission is for a drastically smaller development of 21 homes.

Meanwhile, FG Brown has applied to build 27 homes near John Shepherd Road and CE Davidson has earmarked Post Mill Lane as a site for 18 homes.

Fressingfield residents have repeatedly said the village's flooding is proof that new homes are not suitable Picture: SHARON LYTTON Fressingfield residents have repeatedly said the village's flooding is proof that new homes are not suitable Picture: SHARON LYTTON

Plans for 99 homes near John Shepherd Road and 24 homes off Post Mill Lane were also thrown out by MSDC in November 2018.

The new applications were submitted over the Christmas period, a move which irked Supporters Against Fressingfield Expansion (SAFE) chairman John Castro.

Mr Castro said he was annoyed by the new applications, particularly as the earlier Post Mill Lane scheme had been rejected on appeal by MSDC.

"Putting the applications in over Christmas has come across as a bit underhanded," he added.

Fressingfield currently has around 350 homes but developers have been trying to build new houses there for several years.

Plans to build 51 homes in the village were approved three years ago, prompting the formation of resident action group SAFE.

A survey by SAFE found 94% of the village's residents were opposed to any further housing developments.

The new plans have been met with a negative reaction by residents, with Mr Castro stressing the village is too small to cope with such an expansion.

Mr Castro added: "We have poor roads, sewage issues and flooding. The school is virtually full and on-road parking is an issue.

"The only benefits these new developments would bring is that there would be more affordable houses.

"But we don't need any more homes apart from the ones that have already been approved."

Fressingfield Parish Council meets at 7.30pm, at Sancroft Hall in the village, on Tuesday, 7 January.