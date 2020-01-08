Campaigners' delight as council opposes plans for new homes

Developers have been planning to build new homes for several years in Fressingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Community leaders are opposing plans for nearly 70 new homes in a Suffolk village.

Fressingfield group SAFE are delighted the council echoes their sentiments Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fressingfield group SAFE are delighted the council echoes their sentiments Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers have been hoping to build homes on three sites in Fressingfield, in John Shepherd Road, Stradbroke Road and Post Mill Lane, for a number of years.

However, councillors at Fressingfield Parish Council highlighted a range of concerns regarding the plans, including issues on sewage - with overflowing water a recurring problem in the village.

The council's decision to oppose the plans has been welcomed by campaigners fighting further developments in the village.

Parish council clerk Andy Parris said: "We have concerns about drainage and sewage. The council feels this needs to be addressed before any new homes are approved.

"We also have concerns about traffic and road safety in the village."

Proposals to build new homes in Fressingfield stem back several years.

An original submission by developer Simon Brown to build up to 85 homes and a store in Stradbroke Road was rejected by Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC) in November 2018.

The plans were resubmitted for a drastically smaller development of 21 homes.

Meanwhile, FG Brown has applied to build 27 homes near John Shepherd Road and CE Davidson has earmarked Post Mill Lane as a site for 18 homes.

The original plans were blocked by MSDC in November 2018.

The renewed applications have caused concern among villagers.

A previous survey by Supporters Against Fressingfield Expansion (SAFE) found that 94% of residents were against further housing developments in the village.

SAFE chairman John Castro said: "We're absolutely delighted that the parish council are opposing the new plans. We think that this reflects the viewpoint of the village."

Fressingfield resident Patricia Savage added: "A village cannot and should not remain unchanged. Development is necessary if it is to survive and thrive.

"But this must not be on a scale that will destroy its character and soul.

"To grant permission for the new homes being proposed would be environmental vandalism."