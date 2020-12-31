E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Residents say 'village doesn't need expanding' amid fresh housing plans

PUBLISHED: 19:29 01 January 2020

More homes may be coming to Fressingfield if plans are given the green light Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More homes may be coming to Fressingfield if plans are given the green light Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fresh plans have been submitted to build a housing development on former farmland in a Suffolk village - just months after previous proposals were refused.

Part of the site off Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield, where C.E. Davidson hope to build 18 homes Picture: GOOGLEPart of the site off Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield, where C.E. Davidson hope to build 18 homes Picture: GOOGLE

Architects La Ronde Wright have submitted an outline planning application on behalf of developers CE Davidson to build 18 homes on disused land near Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield.

The latest attempt to build homes in Fressingfield comes as a blow to the village's residents, with many in the community opposing new homes due to a catalogue of concerns.

Resident group Supporters Against Fressingfield Expansion (SAFE) have previously opposed new homes in the village.

SAFE Chairman John Castro said: "The village doesn't need expanding. There are no bus links, we have repeated overflows of sewage and the school is virtually full."

Plans were originally submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council in April 2017 for a development consisting of 24 homes at the same site.

However, the proposals were refused on appeal in September - with planning officers ruling the development would pose an "unacceptable" risk for pedestrians due to traffic, among other reasons.

It was also observed that the development would increase the risk of flooding and pollution, while also being too close to a nearby listed building.

However, the revised plans propose building a smaller development, with the planning statement saying the new submission "successfully addresses the concerns expressed by the planning inspector".

La Ronde Wright have proposed introducing a 20mph speed limit in the estate and narrowing parts of the entry road in an attempt to lower the risk of injury to pedestrians.

The plans have also been altered so that the homes do not result in "unacceptable encroachment" of nearby listed buildings.

Addressing the potential issues of flooding and pollution, La Ronde Wright have said the reduced number of homes "would not cause harm to the capacity of the existing sewer system".

The planning statement concluded: "The development would maintain and enhance the vitality of the village.

"The proposal would introduce new homes in an area where house prices and average age are above local and national averages.

"The development would have no adverse impact in terms of heritage, highways, ecology, flood risk or pollution."

The proposals will be discussed at Fressingfield Parish Council's planning committee meeting on Tuesday, January 7.

Residents say 'village doesn't need expanding' amid fresh housing plans

