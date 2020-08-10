Fire crews working to free person trapped in Friday Street crash

The A12 is closed southbound from the junction with the A1094 Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Fire crews are working to free a person from a car after a crash on the A12.

The A12 remains closed southbound at the Friday Street junction after a two vehicle crash just after 4pm this afternoon.

Three fire crews attended the collision at the junction with the A1094 to help free someone trapped in one of the vehicles.

As a result of the incident traffic tailed back along the A12 towards Benhall and Snape.